Market ends at record high; Sensex surpasses 34,000 mark

New Delhi [India], Dec 26 (ANI): With only a few days left for the year 2018 to ring in, the markets on Tuesday surprised the street by creating history as the Sensex surpassed Mount 34000 for the first time to hit a fresh record high of 34,005.37, while the Nifty50 rose to a lifetime high of 10,515.10.

With almost 40 stocks rising in the range of 30 percent to 60 percent from October 25 to December 22nd, 2017, over 347 stocks gave positive returns in the S&P 500 index.

Stocks such as 8K Miles (up 67 percent), Minda Industries (up 62 percent), Praj Industries (up 59 percent), Polaris Consulting (up 59 percent), HEG (up 49 percent) etc. among others created the maximum high.

However, not every stock rallied. As many as 153 stocks gave negative return up to 26 percent in the S&P 500 index from the period 25 October to 22nd December 2017, which includes names like Bank of Maharashtra (down 26 percent), Bharti Infratel (down 19 percent), OBC (down 17 percent), Central Bank of India (down 17 percent), SREI Infra (down 16 percent) etc. among others.

On the global front, major Asian markets were mixed on Tuesday after the Christmas Holiday. US markets were closed on Monday due to Christmas after stocks closed a little lower on Friday.(ANI)