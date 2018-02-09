Manipal Global wins Silver Award at LPI Learning Awards 2018

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Feb 9 (ANI-NewsVoir): Manipal Global Education Services (MaGE) has bagged the Silver Award at the Learning Awards 2018, for their contribution in the Digital Learning Transformation Category. This award ceremony was hosted by the Learning and Performance Institute (LPI) at the Dorchester hotel in London.

LPI received applications from about 42 countries globally. About six companies were shortlisted globally and three winners were announced with MaGE bagging the Silver award.

The MaGE award submission was about the transformation through digital learning in the distance learning space. A four member jury from Learning and Performance Institute (LPI), UK evaluated the award submissions and highly appreciated the use of cases, solutions and outcomes presented by MaGE.

MaGE was shortlisted in the category of Digital Learning Transformation along with other industry players such as Classera (USA), AstraZeneca (UK) and HT2 Labs (UK), Mitchells & Butlers (UK), PepsiCo (USA), Kineo (UK) and dominKnow (Canada) and Tata Consultancy Services (India). Manipal Global bagged the Silver Award, with Mitchells & Butlers and Classera winning Gold and Bronze awards respectively.

MaGE has constantly embraced latest technologies to deliver the best learning solutions. Manipal Global Academy of BFSI has now empowered bankers with a complete digital platform to provide them access to best quality learning content on smart devices. MaGE's professional learning unit, Manipal ProLearn, has been supporting corporates for building their talent pipeline and supplementing its learning and development initiatives.

"We are thrilled that our efforts have been awarded and recognised on an international platform. With the potential to become a force multiplier, online education can now be used for re-skilling employees or in fact, imparting learning to university students; provided the whole digital experience is seamless and learner-centric. This is exactly what we offer at MaGE through our Digital Learning Stack Solution, which is well equipped to handle individual or corporate training requirements," said Gopal Devanahalli, Sr. VP, Manipal Global Education Services.

The Learning Awards are held to recognise outstanding examples of high standards, best practices, innovation and excellence in Learning and Development. This year awards were given in fifteen categories ranging from best learning technologies to best learning solutions in which the best individuals and organisations were recognised and awarded. (ANI-NewsVoir)