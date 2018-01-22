MAN unveils new CLA BSIV Bus Chassis range

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Jan 22 (ANI-NewsVoir): MAN Trucks India, the 100 percent subsidiary of MAN Truck and Bus AG, Germany, on Monday unveiled the new CLA BSIV Bus Chassis range in Bengaluru.

The product is available in two models 18.250 (4x2) and 22.300 (6x2) multi-axle.

MAN has partnered with three leading bus body builders who can offer different innovative body designs to customers.

The new CLA BS IV bus chassis models, with front mounted engine are manufactured at MAN Trucks' manufacturing plant in Pithampur, near Indore, Madhya Pradesh.

The CLA bus chassis are designed for intercity coach application. A robust structure using tried and tested components in the chassis and driveline create the prerequisites for high reliability and longer product life.

"The new BSIV compliant CLA bus chassis is built on the established attributes of MAN brand in India, reliability and efficiency. We have now added the aspects of safety and comfort. The fundamental needs of customers being operational performance and efficiency of the product along with safe and comfortable journey for their passengers, we at MAN offer a compelling proposal for them," said chairman and MD, MAN Trucks India, Joerg Mommertz.

"With the solutions from our bus body builder partners, customers can ask for various options for their intercity operations. We are confident that with the value proposition on offer, MAN will create a unique position in the market," Mommertz added.

With the central government according greater priority to building new highways across the country for faster connectivity, intercity bus travel is expected to get a further boost. Operators are demanding for new solutions that offer attractive value proposition to help bring in more passengers.

The new CLA BS IV bus chassis are backed by a high performance BS IV Compliant 250HP and 300HP MAN D-0836 engines mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

The turbo-charged, intercooled common rail direct inject system and SCR technology make the engine fuel efficient, environment friendly and more reliable. Superior power delivery and linear torque provide powerful acceleration starting even at low engine speeds.

As passenger safety and comfort is of paramount importance, air actuated drum brakes and anti-lock braking system (ABS) noticeably improve braking safety and driving stability.

The retarder and the patented engine valve brake from MAN provide enhanced braking efficiency and improved brake life.

The New CLA BSIV chassis have been designed to incorporate the full range of comfort and safety at the driver's workplace, in turn, making the journey much safer even under tough operating conditions. (ANI-NewsVoir)