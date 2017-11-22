MAN flags Off Pan-India Drive - The MAN expedition; initiative to spread awareness about its Haulage Range

New Delhi [India], Nov 22 (ANI-NewsVoir): As part of efforts to create greater visibility for its haulage range of vehicles, MAN Trucks India has undertaken a unique customer outreach. Named 'The MAN Expedition', the activity comprises five haulage trucks starting from Pune, Dhanbad and Kochi respectively that will traverse the country over 22 days.

Collectively these five trucks, helmed by 10 Master Drivers, will travel more than 9,000 kms and converge at the company's factory at Pithampur, near Indore. MAN's dealer partners have organised various customer engagement programmes at 29 locations across India. The Pune to Pithampur route was flagged off and the vehicles are already in Gujarat.

The CLA Evo series trucks in this drive include 40.250, 49.250 and 49.300 tractors and 31.300 rigid truck. All these vehicles are carrying rated payload to demonstrate performance in true operating conditions. Two tractors are equipped with semi-wall trailers; one with a flat-bed trailer; and one with container trailer. These vehicles will stop at dealer locations as well as at transport nagars and dhabas. Engagement activities for customers and drivers will be conducted at all locations.

Joerg Mommertz, Chairman and Managing Director, MAN Trucks India, said, "MAN is well established as a manufacturer of Reliable, Efficient and High-performance vehicles. Our trucks have become the benchmark of product lifecycle and TCO, be it tractors, rigids, on-road and mining tippers. The MAN Expedition provides an opportunity for customers to study our vehicles and to interact with us. We believe that our haulage range consists of the right solutions to meet customers' operational demands. The implementation of GST has already had a positive impact on the logistics and transportation business. With an MAN, customers can further enhance their efficiencies and profitability."

The MAN CLA Evo haulage series offers unique benefits such as highest payload in its categories; best-in-class fuel efficiency; unmatched 20-hour duty cycle; and maximum product reliability and lifecycle. Offered along with After sales customer solutions such Repair Maintenance Contracts, lubricants and coolant, customers get the best value proposition. The established TCO concept is the ultimate benefit that MAN customers have experienced over the years. Some of the earliest vehicles sold by MAN Trucks in India are still operations. These include tractors that transport over dimensional cargo (ODC) having clocked nearly 10 lakh kilometres and continue to do so.

The MAN CLA EVO range

The New CLA EVO series trucks are powered by the proven MAN D-0836, turbo charged, inter-cooled engine, that is rated for 250HP and 300HP. Mated with 6- and nine speed gearboxes, the trucks are adapted for specific operational purposes. The electronically-controlled Common Rail system makes the engine high on reliability and fuel efficiency, besides being more environment friendly.

The crawler gear in long haul trucks helps the engine run within the optimal rpm range, thereby reducing fuel consumption. Strong rigid front axle, hypoid rear axles provide superior traction and grade ability, and unmatched reliability. The tippers feature MAN's planetary rear axle with hub reduction, which provides high ground clearance and has proven its effectiveness in varying conditions. The inter axle and differential lock imparts superior traction.

The driver environment offers best-in-class ergonomics, visibility and control. The objective is to provide drivers high levels of comfort for significantly reduced fatigue and enhanced safety. The aerodynamic cabin with heat and sound dampeners and an optional AC helps maximise man and machine performance.

MAN After sales and Service

MAN Trucks India offers service and support to ensure maximum uptime, all the time. MAN Services offers include warranty schemes, RMCs, on-site support and 24x7 helpline service.

MAN Services also offer new solutions like lubricants that can improve the engine performance. Along with MAN genuine parts, always recommended to operators, the vehicle life cycle gets a boost - whether it is in engine hours for tippers or kilometres clocked for long haul trucks. (ANI-NewsVoir)