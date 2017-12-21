MakeMyTrip launches 'Made for You Holidays' ahead of festive season

New Delhi [India], Dec 21 (ANI): India's leading online travel company MakeMyTrip on Thursday announced the launch of its new product 'Made for You Holidays' for the booming domestic travel sector in India.

Launched alongside the Christmas holiday season, these 150 holiday experiences offer a range of handpicked escapades for discerning travellers.

"At MakeMyTrip we are bringing a balance between personalization, authenticity and reach to offer holidays that will resonate with discerning travelers looking beyond cookie-cutter package tourism. By tracking social media, website analytics, blog comments, search metrics, traveler reviews etc., we want to align our product offerings to match what holiday goers are looking for. It's why we are excited to launch our new offering "Made For You Holidays" wherein we are offering specially curated experiences that make themed holiday choice for travelers very easy and hassle free," said COO MakeMyTrip, Mohit Gupta.

Moving away from run-of-the-mill and homogenized experiences, these domestic travel packages are specially targeted towards those who want to make the most of long and extended weekends at destinations in Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, Kerala, Maharashtra, Karnataka and others.

"Made for you Holidays" offering is being rolled out under six themes for holiday-goers including wildlife, romantic, friends and family, once in a life time, rugged getaways, and indulgence.

With the aim to provide travellers with immersive local experience, 'Made For You Holidays' will help travelers connect with places they are traveling to in a more evolved and authentic way.

These holiday offerings will include specially-curated experiences that go beyond the regular inclusions of flights or train ride, comfortable hotel, private car, sightseeing etc. (ANI)