Maharashtra Government,Virgin Hyperloop One ally to analyze Hyperloop feasibility

New Delhi [India], Nov. 16 (ANI): The Government of Maharashtra will be partnering with Virgin Hyperloop One to conduct a preliminary study to analyze the high-level economic impact and technical viability of hyperloop transportation solutions in the region.

"A hyperloop route requires high-density traffic to become viable as a means of rapid public transit. Mumbai and Pune have the potential to provide an optimal route with a high density," said chief minister Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis.

India has been facing major transportation challenges. According to the Ministry of Road, Transport and Highways, 65 percent of India's freight is transported on the country's strained and congested road networks. With speeds nearly thrice than high-speed rail, hyperloop technology can address many of these issues.

"By reducing travel time to under 20 minutes, a hyperloop route will help intensify the connectivity between the metropolitan regions of Pune and Mumbai, transforming the two cities into India's first and largest Megapolis," he added.

Virgin Hyperloop One signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) and will also identify the potential routes for hyperloop transportation.

The preliminary study is intended to analyze the applicability and benefits of hyperloop technology, identify high priority routes within the State based on demand analysis and socio-economic benefits and inform the Government of Maharashtra in any future decision to progress to the full project stage.

"To coincide with the Digital India initiative and the pivotal role that technology will play in it, Virgin Hyperloop One can be a key facilitator," Nick Earle, SVP Global Field Operations, Virgin Hyperloop One said. (ANI)