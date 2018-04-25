Maharana of Udaipur witnesses "Treasure from the Al Thani Collections" at Beijing

New Delhi [India], Apr 25 (NewsVoir): Shriji Arvind Singh Mewar of Udaipur attended the preview of the exhibition 'Treasure from The Al Thani Collections' at Beijing, China as a special invitee of His Highness Hamad bin Abdullah Al Thani of the Royal Family of Qatar on 16th April 2018. The exhibition showcased a comprehensive collection of India and India-inspired gems and jewels along with masterpieces from the royal collection at Meridian Gate Gallery of the Palace Museum, the Forbidden City, Beijing, China.

The Al Thani collection is part of a Foundation dedicated to promoting art and culture much like Maharana of Mewar Charitable Foundation, Udaipur of which Shriji is the Managing Trustee. The event was also attended by many members of the Royal Family of Qatar, the Chinese minister of culture and tourism and prominent individuals from the business and art world.

Shriji Arvind Singh Mewar of Udaipur, Managing Trustee of Maharana of Mewar Charitable Foundation, Udaipur said, "It was a pleasure to attend the prestigious Al Thani exhibition at Paris last year and now in Beijing, China. This exhibition showcased objects of superlative beauty from disparate cultures and periods. Events such as these contribute enormously in understanding and promoting Indian art and culture abroad."

Representing the grace and glory of India, the exhibition also showcased miniature painting of Maharana Karan Singh of Udaipur Mewar taken from the folio of the late Shah Jahan Album India; Mughal, c. 1625-50.

Among the notable exhibitors and the distinguished guests present at the occasion were: His Highness Hamad bin Abdullah Al Thani, HE Sheikha Hussah bint Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah, Her Highness Sheikha Amna bint Muhammad Al Thani, Yue Sai Kan, eminent business woman and pioneer of the cosmetic revolution in China, Baobao Wan, China's most notable jewellery designer and founder of the Bao Bao jewellery line, just to name a few. (NewsVoir)

