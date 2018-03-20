Magnum partners with patisserie queen Pooja Dhingra

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Mar. 20 (NewsVoir): Magnum Ice Cream is set to claim the summer of 2018!

Taking its commitment to indulgence and craftsmanship a notch higher, the premium ice cream brand partnered with the patisserie queen, Pooja Dhingra, to craft exclusive designer Magnums that draw inspiration from red carpet trends.

These limited-edition Magnum creations have been crafted with finesse for the connoisseur's palate, accessorised with fashion-infused exotic toppings, with a decadent touch of flavour by our craftsman, Pooja Dhingra. With her eye for detail and the Magnum tradition of exquisite craftsmanship, these creations are bound to turn the balmy summer into a decadent affair.

These delectable masterpieces bring alive some of the most iconic fashion looks sported by Sonam Kapoor, Lisa Haydon, Neha Dhupia and Masaba Gupta in a format that's a feast for the eyes and the taste buds.

Magnum, being the first premium ice-cream brand designed for adults, will indulge every dessert aficionado and fashionista's desire through the Magnum X Pooja Dhingra collaboration.

"Every Magnum is expertly crafted with high-quality ingredients to deliver an exquisite experience to our consumers. Craftsmanship is the epicentre of Magnum's campaign narrative this year whereby we are inspiring consumers to take pleasure seriously. Pooja Dhingra made for the most obvious choice for a collaborator owing to her skill as a patisserie craftsman. We hope that this dream collaboration, that will bring the passion and pleasure of flavours to the table, will also inspire our consumers to indulge in a footloose pleasure pursuit," said Himanshu Kanwar, Head - Icecream, India, Hindustan Unilever Limited.

"I've always been in awe of Magnum's ability to experiment and innovate. Since desserts have always been my mode of expression, it's been a pleasure crafting these limited-edition Magnum creations. Inspired by jaw-dropping looks sported by my favourite style icons - Sonam Kapoor, Lisa Haydon, Neha Dhupia and Masaba Gupta, each Magnum look captures the fun, flirty and yet decadent elements of these lovely women. I'm confident that dessert fanatics and fashionistas will love these creations," added Pooja Dhingra, Founder of Le15 Patisserie. (NewsVoir)