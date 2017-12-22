Magicbricks spreads warmth with second season of MagicBag initiative

New Delhi [India], Dec 22 (ANI-Newsvoir): After spreading cheer across Delhi/NCR in its first year with the MagicBag initiative, Magicbricks' unique activity was back to spread the warmth again to the homeless community and this time it was extended to the homeless community of Bengaluru and Mumbai as well on Dec 20, 2017.

Magicbricks, India's No.1 property site, along with its NGO partner Uday Foundation distributed MagicBags, which are customised sleeping bags made out of used advertising hoarding flex materials to the homeless community in Delhi at AIIMS and at the Tata Memorial Hospital in Mumbai. In Bengaluru, the bags were distributed at Sheshadripuram and Netaji Road Slum.

The used flexs were donated by Times OOH. The flex utilized for the outdoor campaigns were brought into a recycling unit and lined up with warm blankets and foam sheets. What once was an outdoor campaign was converted into a weather proof sleeping bag. For those who could not even afford a blanket to stay warm, what Magicbricks created was pure magic.

Prasun Kumar, Marketing-Head of Magicbricks, said, "Last year we came up with this innovative idea of spreading warmth among the homeless community during the harsh winter in Delhi/NCR. We received a phenomenal response and this year we expanded this initiative to Bangalore and Mumbai as well. The enthusiasm and contentment we have seen in our employees and the beneficiaries after this initiative is unparalleled. We thank Uday Foundation for their wonderful support in ensuring the success of this initiative. It is extremely heartening to see the results from this drive, and the smiles on the faces of those who have received the Magic Bags."

Rahul Verma, Founder of Uday foundation, said, "We are extremely pleased to partner with Magicbricks for their unique MagicBag campaign for the second consecutive year. We feel encouraged to see their employees dedicatedly and willingly wanting to do their bit for the marginalised section of the society. We hope to partner with Magicbricks for many more such campaigns that spread the warmth among the homeless community in the country."

Magicbricks' MagicBag initiative has been awarded with the Foxglove Award 2017 (Ambient Media - Traditional Billboards) and Outdoor Advertising Awards 2017 (Gold-Special Category- Green Initiative). The MagicBag initiative was designed to mark the 10th anniversary of Magicbricks. Having completed a decade of providing the best value to people for their home buying needs, the celebrations were extended by spreading warmth among the homeless during the winter.(ANI-Newsvoir)