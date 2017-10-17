Mafe Mobile launches new dual SIM 4G smartphone

New Delhi [India], Oct. 17 (ANI): After receiving a wonderful response for its previously launched shine M820 and M810, Mafe Mobile, has announced the launch of its latest 4G smartphone - Shine M815.

he device is powered by a 1.3 GHz, quad core Spreadtrum processor, 1 GB RAM and Android 7.0 Nougat OS, delivering effortless performance.

The smartphones support a 5" inch screen with a resolution of 480 x 854 pixels. The dual SIM smartphone is also equipped with a powerful 4000 mAh battery and offers 15 hours+ of talk time, making it one of the few in its segment to provide a solid battery life.

"Our market research revealed that our customers value battery life as a crucial purchase decision apart from price. Botheration of having to charge your smartphone multiple times in a day is a big concern. The new Shine M815 packs an enormous 4000 mAh battery that offers an incredible 15 hrs of talk time," said Jaikishan Agarwala, Director - Operations, Saawariya Impex Pvt. Ltd.

Weighing just 184 grams and measuring 11.1 mm in thickness, the SHINE M815 is extremely easy to carry around. Additionally, it comes with a host of useful features like GPS, Bluetooth, WI-Fi, proximity sensor, FM radio among others.

The mobile phone is priced at Rs. 4,999 and is available in two vibrant colors; golden and black. The product is available across 14,000+ retail points in the country and on leading e-commerce sites. (ANI)