Lokesh meets PayPal vice-president

Davos [Switzerland], Jan 24 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Information Technology (IT) Minister Nara Lokesh met with Paypal vice-president Richard Nash during his visit to Davos on Tuesday.

Paypal is a top-notch service provider in Fintech (financial technology), in which Andhra Pradesh is also focusing on.

Lokesh told Nash that the Government of Andhra Pradesh had been utilising technology at a large scale to overcome post-bifurcation problems.

He added that as a startup state, Andhra Pradesh could achieve considerable development within 3.5 years.

"The Government of Andhra Pradesh is taking many measures for development of IT and Fintech. Many policies have been formulated and subsidies are given. Technologies like Blockchain, Fintech are specially focused. Technology usage is being given special focus," Lokesh said.

Lokesh continued saying that the state had started using blockchain technology for land records, which enable those to become tamper-proof and people could avail loans in a very short time.

He was optimistic that he was ready to work with PayPal in any project.

"In Visakhapatnam, we are availing visa card services to bring less cash transactions. All government departments services are being brought under less cash ambit. We are already working with PayPal as part of the smart village project. Even now, we are ready to help them in any pilot project," Lokesh added.

Lokesh concluded that fiber grid and digital economy were the new mantras for the state government to ensure smart development across Andhra Pradesh.

Nash lauded the Andhra Pradesh Government in using technology to serve the public and expressed interest in working with the government round-the-clock. (ANI)