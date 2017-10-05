Live the Goan life with Airbnb Goa Insider's Guide

Goa [India], Oct. 5 (ANI): In a bid to offer the taste of living like a local in Goa, Airbnb on Thursday announced the launch of their 'Insider's Guide', a specially-curated catalogue featuring seven Airbnb homes selected by celebrity interior designer Gauri Khan along with local insights from Airbnb hosts and local influencers.

Hailed as one of the most popular destination for travelers across the world, the Airbnb Goa Insider's Guide gives them will get an opportunity to explore unique homes ranging from 400-year old Portuguese villas to stunning designer contemporary homes, as well as unique ideas for travelers to authentically experience Goa 'Like Locals'.

Spanning across rich art and culture with celebrated artist and founder of the Museum of Goa, Subodh Kerkar, to a deep dive into Goan nightlife with acclaimed food and lifestyle writer Nolan Mascarhenas, or a fashion fix with fashion designer Wendell Rodricks, the guide is a mirror of the local life.

It also explores hidden gems of Goa with ad filmmaker and photographer Shantanu Sheorey, and tips to binge on the best local cuisine recommended by model-turned-chef Joey Matthews.

"For Airbnb in India, Goa has fast become one of our key markets, and the exponential growth we have seen in the state is a testimony to the growing inclination of travelers to explore destinations on their own terms. With the launch of Airbnb Goa Insider's Guide we are delighted to present travelers with a different perspective to experience Goa and explore the hidden gems it has to offer by living like a local," said country manager India Airbnb, Amanpreet Bajaj.

Airbnb has over 4000 listings in many locations across the state, offering a wide variety of accommodation choices including apartments, beach villas and mansions

Since 2015, Airbnb has witnessed a 515 percent increase in the total number of nights booked, along with a 259 percent increase in the number of homes on the platform in Goa.

On the other hand, Goa as a destination has grown its popularity every passing year with visitor numbers increasing by 19.5 percent in domestic and international visitors to over 6.3 million visitors as of 2016.

"The essence of a culture is rooted in its people and the homes in which they reside. Goa is characterized by a mix of unique Indo-Portuguese architectural influence, which tells visitors stories from past generations. With the launch of the Airbnb Goa Insider's Guide, Airbnb is giving curious travelers the chance to soak in the experience of living like a local, by offering them unprecedented access to homes and hearts which best embody the spirit of Goa. The villas, mansions, and homes curated in this Guide are a breathtaking combination of Goan heritage and modern day amenities, accompanied by insights from local experts," opined Gauri Khan. (ANI)