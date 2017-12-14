Les Roches appoints Dr Stuart Jauncey as MD for Global Campuses

New Delhi [India], Dec 14 (ANI): Les Roches Global Hospitality Education, one of the world's leading hospitality management institutions, has appointed Dr Stuart Jauncey as Managing Director. Dr Jauncey formerly acted as Dean to The Emirates Academy of Hospitality Management (EAHM) in Dubai, UAE.

Dr Stuart Jauncey brings over 20 years of senior academic management experience across Ireland, England and the Middle East with an expertise in strategic planning, educational innovation, international student recruitment, international accreditations and effective quality assurance. As Managing Director, Dr Jauncey will be based at the Les Roches Switzerland campus and oversee the branch campuses in Spain, China and the US.

After obtaining a Bachelor of Science in hospitality management at Oxford Polytechnic, Dr Jauncey held various hospitality management roles in the UK and Kuwait, before taking a Master's Degree in International Hotel Management at Surrey University and his PhD from Oxford Brookes University. He went on to lead the School of Hotel and Catering Studies at the Galway-Mayo Institute of Technology (GMIT) in Ireland.

Since 2007, Dr Jauncey has been acting as Dean to The Emirates Academy of Hospitality Management (EAHM) in Dubai, UAE, overseeing all academic departments and functions, where he introduced an MBA program in 2010 and fast-track degrees in 2012.

"I am delighted to be joining the team at Les Roches and to becoming part of its way of life. After many years in academia I look forward to leading not just an institution but an entire global brand, and to furthering its student and alumni communities. This global brand provides a unique network of campuses and opportunities for the education of the industry leaders of the future," Dr Jauncey commented on his appointment.

"With his strong academic background and proven track record in establishing and developing hospitality research, Stuart will be a great addition to the Les Roches network. He will be an invaluable contributor to elevating the academic quality not only across our campuses, but in higher hospitality education in general," said Dr Fabien Fresnel, COO at Sommet Education. Founded in 1954, Les Roches Global Hospitality Education is a private institution based on the Swiss model of experiential learning, offering undergraduate and graduate degrees in the fields of hospitality, tourism and event management. Les Roches prepares entrepreneurial and innovative graduates across a global network of campuses in Switzerland, Spain, the US and China. (ANI)