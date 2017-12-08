Lenskart invests USD 1 mn in Israel-based startup for digital eye checkup

New Delhi [India], Dec 8 (ANI): Lenskart announced its partnership with Israel based start-up 6over6 in a bid to leverage the latter's technology to enable users to determine the power of the lenses fitted in their eyeglasses through a smartphone application.

To this effect, Lenskart invested USD one million to introduce this technology to its user base in India.

Lenskart will partner with 6over6 to co-develop and test the product in its domain before taking it to the market.

"Technology stays to be at the heart of Lenskart.com as we are the largest tech focused eyewearcompany globally. 6over6 is a groundbreaking technology that acts as an auto refractor and lensometer to retrieve the prescription of your eyes and current spectacles using nothing but your smartphone. This partnership will further enhance Lenskart's online engagement with consumers," said Peyush Bansal, Founder and CEO, Lenskart.com.

6over 6 technology has already been piloted by Lenskart through the Lenskart Home opticians who do more than 1000 appointments in a day. Lenskart.com also employs 3D try-on services on its website and app which witnesses 10,000 trials per day.

The company recently picked up a minority stake in US-based frame recommendation startup Ditto for USD 1 million. It plans to have 460 stores selling 400,000 frames every month by March 2018.

Lenskart currently has about 365 stores across 95 cities in India. (ANI)