Lendingkart Finance, Sistema Business Scalerator tie-up to serve SMEs in South

New Delhi [India], Mar 29 (ANI): Lendingkart Finance on Thursday announced its partnership with Sistema Business Scalerator to serve SMEs in South India.

Sistema Business Scalerator will deploy its team in states of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Telengana, Andhra Pradesh and Puducherry to help Lendingkart Finance source business and scale its operations in those states.

The on-ground team, which will be entirely managed end-to-end by Sistema Business Scalerator, will help the prospective customers to apply for loan through online platform of Lendingkart Technologies. They will assist the prospective customers to fulfill the documentation formalities and submit it to Lendingkart Finance for further process. Once Lendingkart Finance's evaluation process is completed, loan amount will be disbursed to the qualifying borrower within 72 hours from the time of application.

"Lendingkart Finance is fast gaining a reputation of being the go-to option for business loans across the country. With our exquisite sourcing model, we will be able to reach more prospective customers and take Lendingkart Finance's offerings even to smaller towns," said executive director, Sistema Business Scalerator, Suresh S Kumar.

"We are excited to partner with Sistema Business Scalerator to further deepen our reach in smaller markets. Through this association, we will be able to help many more SMEs in regions where access to finance is still a challenge," said CEO and co-founder, Lendingkart Technologies, Harshvardhan Lunia.

Since its inception, Lendingkart Finance (the NBFC arm of Lendingkart Group) has evaluated more than 100,000 applications, disbursed over 20,000 loans in more than 960 cities helping more than 13,000 SMEs across 23 diverse sectors. (ANI)