LCR Capital Partners appoints Raj Chinai as Senior Advisor for Middle East, India

New Delhi [India], Apr 24 (ANI): LCR Capital Partners, a US-based private investment and advisory firm on Tuesday announced joining of Raj Chinai, CEO of ARC Advisory Partners as Senior Advisor - Middle East & India.

Based out of Dubai, Raj Chinai will be instrumental in facilitating LCR's growth in the region through valuable insights, growth strategies and business development activities on EB-5 program-focused business across the Middle East and India.

The EB-5 Investor Visa Program provides an opportunity for qualified immigrant investors and their immediate families (children up to the age of 21) to obtain US green cards and permanent residency through a one-time investment of USD 500,000, typically as five year secured loans, into premier hospitality brands and iconic real estate projects that create 10 or more American jobs. One example is the Four Seasons Hotel & Residences in Miami, Florida, for which LCR is currently raising EB-5 capital.

Over the past 20 years, Raj has had a successful track record of advising family offices and high-growth businesses on investment strategies in the technology, real estate, and education sectors. Most recently, he was the Managing Director of Sobha Group in Dubai, one of the most admired real estate development companies in the MENA region.

Previously, he was a venture capitalist in India, initially as a founding team member and Principal at SVB India Capital Partners and subsequently with Kalaari Capital. As a VC, he has invested in and advised some of India's most dynamic and successful start-ups, including Paytm, Shaadi.com, and Snapdeal. He holds an MBA from the Kellogg School of Management, MPA from Harvard and BA from the University of Pennsylvania.

"As a first-generation immigrant, I believe in LCR's value proposition. I look forward to being a part of their journey and accelerating their expansion efforts in this part of the world," said Raj Chinai.

"Raj has the perfect background and business acumen that we seek for our globally expanding team. His strong professional experience of working with numerous path-breaking and high-growth businesses is extremely valuable for us at LCR Capital Partners. I am confident that his knowledge and expertise, coupled with his far-reaching global network, will help successfully guide and fulfill LCR's mission in the Middle East and India," said LCR Capital Partners' founder & CEO, Suresh Rajan. (ANI)

