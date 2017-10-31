Launching ixigo money: A virtual travel currency for hassle-free bookings

New Delhi [India], Oct 31 (ANI-NewsVoir): ixigo, India's leading travel marketplace, has launched a first of its kind virtual travel currency which is free of any gimmicky offers and restrictions posed by loyalty programs that other travel apps offer.

"Research reveals that travellers in India are tired of gimmicky travel loyalty programmes, cashback offers, and wallets that come with limitations and restrictions on their earning and usage. Most existing programmes, have minimum booking values to earn anything at all, you get your cashback or earnings many days after your booking and your earned value is most likely to expire within 90 days," said ixigo CEO and co-founder, Aloke Bajpai.

"You can never use all of your earnings at once, as they only allow usage of a small percentage on every transaction. All that changes today, with the launch of ixigo money - India's first no-gimmicks, no limits virtual travel currency," added Bajpai.

With no minimum booking amounts to earn ixigo money, no usage limit on ixigo money balance, instant discounts on future bookings, guaranteed 48 hour transfers and a 6 months expiry period, ixigo money is an industry-first travel currency that works across multiple OTAs and airlines that are partnered with ixigo.

In addition to all these benefits, a major bonus is that when a traveller pays their entire booking amount using ixigo money, they will be charged zero convenience fee by the booking provider.

With the value of one ixigo money being equivalent to a rupee, users are entitled to use the entire balance of their ixigo money account on their next booking transaction.

The process is very simple, allowing logged in users to both earn and spend ixigo money on each booking. Travellers can avail the benefits of ixigo money by simply signing in to the ixigo website or app on android or iOS. Owing to complete transparency, consumers can now manage their account, track their usage and check out for balance expiry all with a few taps.

As an exciting launch offer, ixigo is giving new users Rs. 1000 worth of ixigo money on domestic and Rs. 2000 worth of ixigo money on international flight bookings.

Existing users can get upto Rs. 500 worth of ixigo money on domestic flights.

FAQs

1. What is ixigo money?

1 ixigo money = Re. 1

ixigo money is ixigo's virtual currency. Users can both earn and spend ixigo money on each flight booking. Since there is no limit on how much ixigo money you can spend on one booking, users can use 100 percent of their ixigo money balance on a single flight booking. There is also no limit on how many times you can earn ixigo money in a month. The idea is to simplify and speed up your travel bookings, while ensuring you get additional discounts on the prevailing best deal. There are no gimmicks involved.

2. How to earn ixigo money?

There are two ways to earn ixigo money:

Book a flight -- make sure to apply the coupon code at the time of making your booking and you will receive your ixigo money as per the running offer within 48 hours.

ixigo money voucher -- You can also add ixigo money to your account if you have an ixigo money voucher. In order to add the voucher, select the "ixigo money" option from the main menu of the ixigo website or ixigo flights app and click on "add ixigo money."

There is no other way to manually add ixigo money to your account, apart from an ixigo money voucher which you can obtain only as a part of a promotional offer or reward.

3. How do I redeem ixigo money?

Search flights via ixigo

Select checkbox to redeem your ixigo money balance

Get instant off on the total booking amount

4. Can I earn ixigo money on every flight booking?

Yes, you can earn ixigo money on every flight booking. Simply make sure to apply the coupon code at the time of making your booking and you will receive your ixigo money as per the running offer within 2 days of your booking confirmation.

5. Can I redeem ixigo money on every flight booking?

Yes, you can redeem ixigo money on every flight booking. Make sure to select the checkbox at the time of booking, before payment to redeem your ixigo money balance. You will get an instant discount on the total booking amount which is equivalent to your ixigo money balance.

6. What is the validity of my ixigo money?

Your ixigo money will expire in 6 months from the date of transfer to your account. So if you received Rs.500 ixigo money on 15th September 2017, this amount will expire on 15th March 2017.

7. What can I do with my ixigo money balance?

You can use your ixigo money balance to pay for your flight bookings. Make sure to select the checkbox at the time of booking, before payment to redeem your ixigo money balance. You will get an instant discount on the total booking amount which is equivalent to your ixigo money balance.

What's more is that if you pay using only your ixigo money balance you will be charged zero convenience fee on your booking.

8. What are the benefits of using ixigo money?

Get instant discount on your booking

Use 100% of your ixigo money account balance in one go

Get the ixigo money you earned within 48 hours of your booking confirmation

Pay zero convenience fee when you pay the entire booking amount with your ixigo money balance

Enjoy lightning fast booking and payment

100% safe & secure way of booking your flights

Valid on all flights, no restriction on booking amount or travel date

9. How do I pay for my flight bookings with zero convenience fee?

To avoid paying any convenience fee at all, simply pay for your flight ticket using only ixigo money. So if your flight ticket costs Rs.2300, make sure to use up Rs.2300 of your ixigo money balance to make the payment and you will be charged zero convenience fee. (ANI--NewsVoir)