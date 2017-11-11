Krazy Kids Karnival receives immense response in Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 11 (ANI-NewsVoir): Krazy Kids Karnival successfully concluded in the city with 30,000 visitors in span of two days.

Mumbai's one of the largest kids' event with exclusive and most innovative fun and engagement activities for toddlers to teens, food, and workshops for a perfect family fun time. It was a non-stop 12 hours joy time for two days spread over acres of fun space, eating outlets, dramatic amusements on 4th and 5th November at City Park, near MMRDA Office, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra East, Mumbai.

250 kids from Akanksha and Teach For India NGO were present and all the arrangements are made available for free to them.

The event had conducted 10-15 workshops, storytelling session, Krazy science lab, art and craft zone, adventure camping, amusement and rides and live shows like drum circle, flash mob, kids rock band and magic show.

"We have realized the family bonding is decreasing day by day hence, there is a need of a place where the family could spend quality time with their kids. Also, the platform needs to different from their routine places like a garden or a park. This encouraged us to create an event like Krazy Kids Karnival for families to have fun and crazy time together. We received 5000 bookings on the spot online," said Director, Meltwater Events, Navin Todi.

"This is one of its kind of event in the city providing plenty opportunities to combine entertainment with knowledge for kids. Krazy Kids Karnival is not only about having fun but also about learning and development. The event has several informative workshops for kids and parents both. It's a place where kids and parents can spend quality times and learn new things," said Director, Meltwater Events, Niphul Jain.

"It was a great experience to be at the Krazy Kids Karnival. I was very happy to meet my favourite cartoon characters like Chota Bheem and Motu- Patlu," said an 8 year old girl, Kadambari. (ANI-NewsVoir)