Kraftly set to reach 250,000 sellers by FY19

New Delhi [India], March 30 (ANI): Leading seller tools platform Kraftly on Friday announced that it is poised to meet a remarkable milestone of reaching 250,000 sellers by the end of FY 2018 - 19.

In doing so, the company will have showcased a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of nearly 85 percent in terms of sellers on-boarded for the period between FY 2015 - 2016 and FY 2018 - 19.

The company's platform has elicited such interest thanks to the company's seller-first policy that looks to empower SMBs to create their dream business.

By simplifying the process of setting-up a store online, the company has promoted online product commerce amongst SMEs and entrepreneurs.

The company's solutions help new and experienced sellers sell products online across multiple channels, which drives greater sales and sustainable success and empowers their business and brand.

"We have been remarkably successful in understanding the needs and requirements of our partner sellers, and are grateful for their role in spreading the word about our work and the synergy we can bring to the seller ecosystem in India," said co-founder and CEO, Kraftly, Saahil Goel.

With the recent launch of the Kraftly Ads Network to simplify paid digital promotions and online campaign building for sellers, Kraftly is fostering the innovation and modernisation of the Indian seller ecosystem.

Kraftly Ads Network, in addition to providing access to zero percent commission on orders, will help businesses advertise their products across the many different channels such as Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, Google using Artificial Intelligence (AI) powered and fully automated digital ads.

This will help businesses to drive discoverability of their products and track ad campaign performance in a one-stop solution.

At the end of 2016, the company had just over 40,000 sellers on its platform; today, it has more than 100,000. (ANI)