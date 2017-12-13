Krackerjack Karnival is back in Delhi with its 13th Edition

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], Dec 13(ANI-Newsvoir): Krackerjack Karnival rolls back into Delhi this festive season with lots of fun-filled, action packed and educational activities for children and their parents at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium from 16-17 December 2017.

Don't miss the colourful carnival featuring an impressive line-up of children's performers, and quaint shopping experiences

The festive season is round the corner, and Krackerjack Karnival featuring a host of festive activities for children and their parents, is one of the best ways to celebrate Christmas and the New Year. The 13th edition of India's largest event for family and children is back at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Delhi from December 16 -17, 2017.

So, if you're looking to get out and about with the family this weekend, Krackerjack Karnival is the place to be in the run up to the festive season. It's the party your children have been waiting for all year!

Krackerjack Karnival - 16th and 17th December 2017

With the venue decked out in colourful balloons, a giant Christmas tree, and decorative lights, children and families will be spoilt for choice for festive photos. There will be Santa Claus, and children will get a chance to enjoy little treats from Father Christmas.

Meet and greets with animated cartoon characters such as Chotta Bheem and Friends from Greengold Animation; Disney's Shinchan and Gaju Bhai; Nickelodeon's Ninja Hattori and Motu Patlu; Discovery Kids' Angry Birds & Sheikh Chilli. Children can also meet their favourite superhero cosplayers. The best of international clowns in colourful costumes, roaming around the fair grounds are entertaining with their unique brand of musical antics and general hilarity.

The popular event, which witnessed a footfall of 40,000 in December 2016 at the same venue, has some serious messages as well. Recent additions this year like the anti-pollution campaign will call for urgent action on dirty air, while the wild life awareness drive will connect children with nature.

Children can also enhance their competitive spirit by taking active part in drawing and painting competitions. The festival's wide variety of workshops, play zones and activities that include aeromodelling, gardening, acrobats, space planetarium, science, arts and crafts, robotics, cooking and baking, etc. make learning fun. The fair inspires children to imagine, create, draw, play, learn and do so much more.

Combining educational activities, learning, entertainment, shopping, dining and fun, the festival will also have magic and puppet shows, fun hands-on experiments, music and dance performances, storytelling sessions, filled with theatrics and audience participation and more. It promises to create a world of unadulterated fun, adding to the magic of the experience.

Past editions witnessed children and families have an exciting time in an environment buzzing with fun and laughter, making the carnival an instant hit.

"It was a delight to watch my daughter run around, dance, sing and have a great time. She had fun meeting her favourite cartoon characters, playing with the balloons and participating in a series of activities," said the mother of a seven-year-old who attended the 2016 Delhi edition. "Afterwards, she was bouncing with excitement," she added.

Organized by Exhibitions India Pvt. Ltd., the festival was launched in 2012, and since then it has travelled across Delhi and Bengaluru hosting multiple editions. Chandrika Behl, Founder, Krackerjack Karnival, and Director, Exhibitions India Pvt. Ltd., articulated that the festival wouldn't be what it is without all of the support from those who attend it and the event partners.

"Since our first event in 2012, we have expanded with each edition. Krackerjack Karnival demonstrates creativity and innovation, and has enough features to offer children and their parents two fun-filled family days out," Chandrika Behl, Founder said.

At the festival, event partner Shemrock will answer all your nursery admission queries, whilst Hyundai will give you some road safety tips. Other partners include Pulse, Nickelodeon, Disney, etc.

Taking its 'Shop. Play. Learn' moto further, the festival will include high-quality trade stands showcasing family-oriented products and services. Over 100 exhibitors will display their new offerings.

"We've got some of the greatest bargains. plus unique products you definitely won't find anywhere else," said . Behl, adding, "We try to ensure the festival delivers for local businesses and entrepreneurs by adding spend into the local economy." (ANI-Newsvoir)