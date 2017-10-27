KOR Energy installs solar systems at cold storages

New Delhi [India], Oct 27 (ANI-NewsVoir): KOR Energy (India) Pvt. Ltd., a solar power company has successfully installed a grid connected rooftop solar systems at three cold storages in Haryana.

A 90KWp system at Maan Brothers Cold Storage at Kurukshetra, 77KWp system at Lawrance Agro Storage Pvt. Ltd. and 66KWp system at R.P Cold Storages Pvt. Ltd. at Sonipat have been installed by KOR Energy recently.

KOR Energy has used tier 1 modules of Vikram Solar and ABB String Invertors in these projects to ensure maximum yield and performance consistency. The systems installed have the capability of remote monitoring of production with accurate fault recognition and real time performance monitoring.

"India is the world's second largest producer of horticultural commodities after China. However, around 30 percent of this produce perishes due to lack of adequate cold storage facilities. Cold storages are essential to store food products and to maintain that environment it consumes heavy electricity," said Director, KOR Energy (India) Pvt. Ltd., Priyanka Mohan.

"The life of solar plant in cold storages is more than 25 years. Conventional cold storages cost less that of solar-powered ones but require more grid power which comprises around 20 to 30 percent of their running cost. Rooftop Solar Plants in cold storages not only reduces this cost, but also make a key contribution in moving towards green energy revolution," added Mohan.

With 1400 to 1500 units of electricity produced per Kilowatt, cold storage rooftop solar plant will achieve break even within 4 to 5 years. With 25 years of performance warranty on solar modules, it makes a wise investment decision for cold chains to go solar.

Banks are also financing upto 80 percent of project cost in these projects. The solar system will have an additional benefit of net metering, which will result in receiving credit in electricity bill against the excess electricity generated by the solar system and there is no need to store electricity.

"Cold storages have ample roof space where solar system can be installed. Solar PV powered storage system will improve storage quality and reduce wastage of horticulture produce. This project is a part of KOR Energy's endeavor to promote green energy at cold chains across the state of Haryana. Apart from cold chains, we are also promoting use of solar energy in schools, colleges and across various other industries," concluded Ms. Mohan. (ANI-NewsVoir)