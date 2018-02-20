Koinex to list two global crypto-assets on their exchange

New Delhi [India], Feb 20 (ANI): In a first, Koinex, a digital assets exchange, announced that it will be listing two global crypto-assets (tokens) - OmiseGO (OMG) and Request on their exchange.

Both these token are sought after assets in the global market mainly because of their efficient and 'future ready' technology which promises to bring a disruptive innovation in the areas of online payments, banking and e-commerce.

These tokens (crypto-assets) will be listed on the Koinex exchange, across platforms, the portal and the app, by 2:00am on Thursday. However, consumers can start trading on them by early Friday.

"The overall crypto-market is at an exciting juncture at this point of time and the optimistic outlook of the global digital-assets sector is slowly rubbing on the domestic market here. After careful evaluation, we have brought these tokens to the Indian market and we are very buoyant and assured that they will gain a lot of market prominence in the near future," said Koinex co-founder and CEO, Rahul Raj.

"Both Request and OmiseGO are essentially the technology of the future. They will ease a lot of the pertinent issues today with online payments, fund transfers, payment automation, ecommerce, IoT, etc. They are technologies that suit businesses and consumers both, aptly for secure and economical transactions, hence will always be valued assets in the crypto-market," added co-founder and CTO of Koinex, Rakesh Yadav.

OmiseGO aims to be a decentralised exchange based on Ethereum platform, with the focus to provide better financial services for everyone, including patrons who lack traditional banking infrastructure, thus mitigating the current challenges between payment gateways, processors and financial institutions. Through the OmiseGO network, anyone will be able to conduct financial transactions such as payments, remittances, payroll deposit, B2B commerce, supply-chain finance, trading and other on-demand services, in a completely decentralised and inexpensive way. Additionally, it will enable transitions using fiat money to decentralised currencies such as ETH, BTC, and others.

As per an industry report, the token OMG is currently the sixth highest markets cap Ethereum project in the world and the first Ethereum project to exceed USD 1 billion valuation.

Request Network, also based on Ethereum platform, aims to be a decentralised network that allows anyone to request a payment, for which the recipient can pay directly in a secure way. Essentially, here the need for a third party (payment gateway) in the financial transaction is eliminated, thus saving cost and being secure, quick and efficient at the same time. It also gives scope for wide range of automation possibilities.

All the transactions are saved on an irreversible, authentic ledger, which is beneficial for accounting and auditing processes. The platform aims to work with every global currency and will be designed to be flexible and be compatible with IoT or any future systems.

These technology platforms being built on Request network and OmiseGO have a pragmatic approach to the future and are scalable platforms, designated to be more efficient and impactful than present day marvel platforms. This technical excellence and forward looking application makes them valuable assets for the market and will be a force to reckon on the exchange. (ANI)