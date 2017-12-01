Knowledge economy can lead to better society: NBT chairman

New Delhi [India], December 1 (ANI): Knowledge economy can be beneficial for developmental and societal change at large as it will change the mindset of people, Baldeo Bhai Sharma, Chairman, National Book Trust said on Friday in FICCI organized PubliCon 2017.

He also emphasized on the role of publishers, saying that the use of books and publishing materials will act as a medium towards initiation of a crime-free society.

Sharma, while congratulating FICCI for its engagement with publishers for inculcating positive mindset among youth, further urged it to create a similar platform for Hindi language publishing so that the message could reach to a larger population and could be adopted by the common people.

Special Commissioner and Spokesperson of Delhi Police Dependra Pathak, also present on the event, highlighted the role of publishers in engaging young minds for maintaining social orderliness.

Pathak urged FICCI to collaborate with the Delhi Police in engaging publishers to create material in the form of story books, comics and cartoons to educate people on road safety, traffic rules, curbing crime and also on safety of women, senior citizens and children.

FICCI organized PubliCon 2017 with a focus on enabling publishing sector by facilitating effective dialogue and debate over policy issues, addressing copyright issues, strategies for content monetisation through various platforms and presenting possible international business tie ups and emerging marketing trends. (ANI)