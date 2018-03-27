KNOCKONWOOD wins IIID National Design Excellence Award 2017-18 in product design

New Delhi [India], Mar. 27 (ANI-NewsVoir): KNOCKONWOOD, a leading furniture brand announced that it has won the coveted IIID National Design Excellence Award 2017-18 in the product design category.

A set of tables named "Allies", made from scrap wood using a danish technique of wood lamination won the hearts and the show.

Aarti Aggarwal, founder and director design, received the award at a glittering award ceremony in Sri Lanka, there were a total of 800 plus entries for 11 categories and knock on wood emerged as a winner in the product design category.

"I firmly believe that good design is an important for growth in all aspects of life. Allies was our attempt to challenge our creativity by way of using scarp wood in an renowned craft technique, and I am delighted that it was loved and appreciated by the stalwarts of the industry," Aggarwal said.

Under the able leadership of Pratap Jadhav and Tanuja BK and esteemed jury comprising of Gurdev Singh, Hari Agashe, Pramiti Madhavji, Sonali Bhagwati and many others the IIID design excellence awards where concluded on March 25th 2018 in Sri Lanka.

This years theme for the awards was "design to the masses".

The aim was to sensitise general public about good design. (ANI-NewsVoir)