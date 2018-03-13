Kiran Agarwal collaborates with Manish Om Singhania for her Brain Child WOKA

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Mar 13 (ANI-NewsVoir): Kiran Agarwal, wife of Vedanta Resources Plc. Anil Agarwal, is a visionary who has been compassionate towards the needy in the society. This time she has dedicated herself towards enriching entertainment, wherein she not only produces but creates and narrates stories for children through her YouTube channel 'WOKA'. WOKA stands for World of Kiran Agarwal. She has collaborated with Writer and Director Manish Om Singhania to create animation films with moral values for children of age 4+.

Manish Om Singhania has been actively working in the Indian TV/Film Industry. He also runs his own Infrastructure Business and is the Chairperson of his brain-child, 'Brahmand Group'.

His childhood dream of being a filmmaker, landed him on the sets of Ashutosh Gawrikar's film "Swades" as an apprentice (Direction team) but due to the shift in the shooting dates by almost 8 months, he had to move on to the next available opportunity, which he found in and with, Late Ashok Gaikwad and Aroona Irani's on their show 'Des Main Nikla Hoga Chand' on Star Plus. He considers them as his mentor. He moved the ladder from being an apprentice to directing in about 6-8 months. There after he moved on to do many TV shows.

Singhania has joined hands with Kiran Agarwal on her brain child. The film is out and called 'Sabak Degi Naani'.

Manish said, "We decided to package the moral stories of past in our style, our music, our situations and our characters. Our protagonist is a loving and charming 'Naani' with a universal appeal who can inculcate moral values to her viewers. The films start with the grandmother coming with glass of milk for the kids in the room who wake up every morning with the zeal and eagerness to listen to the stories by their granny. Whereas the granny utilises their eagerness and zeal to pass on a wonderful life's lesson and to feed them milk while the story is being narrated. Every story lasts for about 5 minutes and has a moral."

Manish shared, "To be part of a humungous cause initiated by Kiran Agarwal, who I think of as my God -mother, is a overwhelming experience - believing in me unconditionally makes her so wonderful, and her such gestures reflects in the work I have created for her Channel WOKA - World of Kiran Agarwal". (ANI-NewsVoir)