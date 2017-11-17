Keventers to double retail footprint, eyeing 300% overall growth rate

New Delhi [India], November 17 (ANI): Popular beverage chain Keventers announced it was working towards doubling its retail footprint by the end of this fiscal to set-up over 300 outlets, globally. In addition to this, the next two years will witness expansion of its operations across India as well as the Middle East, the US and Africa.

With a focussed approach towards rapid expansion and continuous efforts to capture the palate of the southern region, Keventers is anticipating an overall growth rate of 300 per cent by the next year-end, and is targetting to report annual revenue of Rs 20 crore with its latest outlets.

In lieu of its expansion, the dairy brand recently opened its first outlet at Forum Mall, followed by GVK One Mall and Inorbit Mall in Hyderabad. The company is now gearing up to launch over 15 stores in the city in the next few months and will introduce 32 outlets in Hyderabad by the end of 2019. With this, the company envisages Hyderabad to become the fourth largest market for Keventers in terms of the number of outlets after Delhi, Mumbai and Bangalore.

"Hyderabad is known for its array of culinary delights, across the world and it gives us great pleasure to be adding - Keventers to its melange of flavours. We see a huge potential in the southern market for a milkshake product and Hyderabad will certainly have a huge role to play in our expansion plans. By 2019, Keventers is looking at selling around 5,000 bottles every Sunday," said Sohrab Sitaram, CEO, Director and Co-Founder, Keventers.

Keventers shakes will be available in a host of flavours across different beverage categories - thick shakes, classic shakes, fruity shakes and hot beverages. The other locations for this expansion will include Banjara Hills, Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad Airport, Gachibowli, HITEC City, Himayat Nagar, Film Nagar and Securandabad.

"We strongly believe that for any QSR brand to be able to build a mark amongst its target audience - creating a unique experience for its customer is of key importance," added Sitaram.

Keventers currently has over 170 outlets in over 30 locations in India across key cities such as Delhi/NCR, Mumbai, Bangalore, and Kolkata amongst many others.

Recently, the company also expanded its footprint globally, with multiple launches in Dubai and Nepal.