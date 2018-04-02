Keventers forays into Goa; aims 100 pct growth rate for next year

Panaji (Goa) [India], Apr. 02 (ANI): India's iconic dairy brand, Keventers, on Monday announced its expansion into the lively and vibrant Goan market, with the first outlet at MG Road, Panjim and another one in the Titos Lane in Baga.

By 2019, Goa will have the fifth largest portfolio for the brand in terms of number of outlets rivalling only Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad.

Keventers is eyeing a big chunk of the Goan market and anticipates an overall growth rate of 100 percent over the next year.

With this expansion, the brand also expects the Goan outlets to add Rs. 25 crores annually to the company's revenue.

"We at Keventers are really excited to bring India's favourite milkshake to Goa and are extremely optimistic about the response. Goa, has a unique confluence of heritage, culture and coolness which is definitive of our brand as well. We are confident that Keventers will carve a niche of its own in the hearts of Goans as well as the multitude of tourists that the state sees every year," said Sohrab Sitaram, CEO, director and co-founder, Keventers.

Offering a varied range of unique and delicious flavours available across different beverage categories including thick shakes, classic shakes, fruity shakes, and hot beverages, Keventers is now geared to launch 11+ stores in the city, over the next year.

This will include a varied mix of locations across the north like Panjim, Candolim, Calangute, Vagator, and Airport.

The brand plans to cover Margao, Vasco, Malls (Cancuna, Mall De Goa), Porvorim, Colva, in the south.

Keventers offers an exciting set of products in its menu including shakes and pre-packaged food like popcorn, cookies, among others, in a varied range of unique and delicious flavors to enjoy.

Customers in Goa will now have an access to the brand's delicious offerings including the thick Mint Oreo Crumble, Chocolate Oreo, Tutti-Frutti, Kesar Badam milkshakes, among other offerings. (ANI)