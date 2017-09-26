Kazakhstan takes part in 'Destination CIS' event in Indian capital Delhi

New Delhi [India], Sept.26 (ANI): The PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry recently organized "Destination CIS", a conference-cum-exhibition on the development of cooperation with Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) countries in Eurasia that saw the active participation of Kazakhstan and other CIS countries.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) supported the event and participated in it.

The Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), also called the Russian Commonwealth (to distinguish it from the English-speaking Commonwealth of Nations), is a loose confederation of nine member states and two associate members that are located in Eurasia, formed during the dissolution of the Soviet Union, and which were all former Soviet Republics.

These nine member states are Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. The two associate member states are Turkmenistan and Ukraine.

Georgia withdrew its membership in 2008, while the Baltic states (Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania), which regard their membership in the Soviet Union as an illegal occupation, chose not to participate.

Within the framework of the conference-exhibition, a separate seminar was held, and was attended by about 150 representatives of the business community of India.

At this seminar, the Embassy of Kazakhstan made a presentation about the tourism attractiveness of Kazakhstan through a documentary film and slides.

Participants were also informed about investment opportunities, positive moments, benefits and preferences, which can be used by business representatives in India who are keen to start business projects in Kazakhstan.

In addition, the Embassy of Kazakhstan installed a pavilion in which visitors could learn more about Kazakhstan, get information brochures and see interactive material on the topic. (ANI)