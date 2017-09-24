Kazakhstan, India expand horizons of cooperation and increase volumes of goods turnover

New Delhi [India], Sept.23 (ANI): The 13th meeting of the Kazakh-Indian Intergovernmental Commission (IGC) on trade and economic, scientific, technical, industrial and cultural cooperation was completed recently in Astana, Kazalkstan.

The protocol of the meeting were signed on the Kazakh side by the Minister of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kanat Bozumbayev, and on the Indian side by the Minister of Oil and Natural Gas of the Republic of India Dharmendra Pradhan. This document defines the strategy for the development of cooperation between the two countries for 2017-2019.

The sides noted the progress in the agreements reached at the 12th IGC meeting held in New Delhi on 16-17 June 2015. The sides discussed various ideas and proposals for further strengthening of mutual cooperation.

Kanat Bozumbayev thanked the commission members and experts for effective work, noted that "a fruitful meeting, constructive discussions were held and negotiations on cooperation in the most diverse spheres of life will continue."

In particular, the parties agreed to expand trade, economic and investment cooperation.

Also, opportunities for expanding cooperation in the exploration and production of hydrocarbons and ensuring the participation of Indian companies in the oil and gas sector of Kazakhstan were considered. The Indian side will also explore the possibility of implementing a petrochemical project in Kazakhstan. In response, Kazakhstan expressed interest in gas supplies to India.

Kazakhstan and India have expressed their readiness to continue mutually beneficial cooperation in the field of delivery of Kazakhstani uranium and to explore the possibility of cooperation in the field of delivery of nuclear fuel and its components.

The parties agreed to identify joint projects on the application of nuclear science in the fields of medicine, industry and agriculture with a view to further developing bilateral relations in the peaceful use of atomic energy.

In addition, the parties expressed interest in cooperation in the field of renewable energy. In particular, India invited Kazakhstan to join the International Solar Alliance.

It was decided to deepen cooperation in the coal, mining and mineral sectors of the economy. In particular, the Indian side proposed to organize training and capacity building programs with the help of the Geological Survey of India and the Indian Bureau in the field of exploration and mining regulation for the staff from Kazakhstan.

The two sides will continue to actively cooperate in the space sector in the development of communication satellites; the launch site and launch vehicles; Earth observation satellites, terrestrial segments and applications.

The possibilities of implementing joint projects to build / lease or purchase of terminal facilities in the western ports of India (Mundra and Mumbai) and the creation of optimal transport schemes between Kazakhstan and India.

Kazakhstan and India agreed to develop cooperation in the field of physical culture and sports, including yoga, as well as in the field of health. The Kazakh side expressed interest in sending Kazakhstan patients to clinics / hospitals in India. In turn, the Indian side will provide the necessary support to simplify the visa regime for patients and their accompanying persons. Also, an agreement on the creation of a telemedicine network node of Central Asia in Kazakhstan was reached.

Given the high potential in the field of cinematography and audiovisual cooperation, the Indian side proposed signing a Memorandum on cooperation in the field of television and radio broadcasting as well as the exchange of audiovisual programs between JSC Republican Television and Radio Corporation "Kazakhstan" and Public Broadcasting Agency of India "Prasar-Bharati".

For the development and deepening of bilateral relations in the field of agriculture, the parties agreed to sign a Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation in the field of agricultural research and education between JSC "National Agrarian Research and Education Center" of Kazakhstan and the Indian Council of Agricultural Research.

The Indian side also invited companies from Kazakhstan to take part in international exhibitions "World Food India" in November 2017 and "EIMA AgriMarch India 2017" on 7-9 December in New Delhi.

The sides noted positive changes in cooperation in the field of civil aviation between the two countries. The parties intend to discuss all the details of the bilateral cooperation during the ICAN meeting, which will be held in Colombo (Sri Lanka) on 4-8 December 2017.

To strengthen cooperation in the field of information technology, the Indian side expressed its readiness to receive a delegation of IT specialists from Kazakhstan to study India's experience in information technology and software production. (ANI)