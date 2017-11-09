 Kaydence Media to promote Benares Artist Punam Rai globally
Dubai [UAE], Nov 9 (ANI-NewsVoir): In an endeavor to promote Indian talent globally, Dubai - based Kaydence Media signed one of India's talented and upcoming artists Punam Rai.

"My life is a miracle. I am today living, moving and painting because of the blessings of God. I want my voice to be heard all over the world through my paintings. I am a victim of the evil of dowry and have lived for 15-years bed-ridden with no hope of survival. I found my strength, my voice and my life back in my art. I want to tell the world - do not let others paint your life, you are the artist of your life," said Punam.

Kaydence Media over the next two years have planned four exhibitions in India and Middle East to showcase the artworks of Rai.

"Punam Rai is an icon for all women not only in India but across the world. Life handed her a tragedy and she has overcome it with the beauty of art. We are humbled to represent her and her artwork in India and on a global stage. We believe that her artwork is exquisite, captivating and priceless. Her artwork can compete with the best artist in the world," said Myrtle Rodrigues, CMO, Kaydence Media.

Punam Rai recently won the World Records India, Most Unique faces created in Canvas Record on August 10, 2017. (ANI-NewsVoir)


