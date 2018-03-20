Karma Healthcare raises Rs.3cr to scale operations

New Delhi [India], Mar. 20 (ANI): Health tech startup Karma Healthcare raised Rs. 3 crore in equity funding from early stage investment firm 1Crowd, existing investors, and angel investors to scale operations and expand technological offering.

"We are grateful to all our investors for reposing faith and commitment in our work. This new funding will help us scale our operations as well as enhance our technology offering to improve quality of care and provide great patient experience," said CEO of Karma Healthcare, Jagdeep Gambhir.

The Rajasthan-based firm aims to provide high-quality, affordable, equitable and reliable healthcare to India's underserved population via a differentiated business model. The company has combined the human touch of a nurse with the scalability of shared doctor services via real-time online video consultations, and delivers healthcare to consumer via its e-Doctor clinics.

Karma Healthcare's vision is to disrupt the healthcare landscape, by establishing a pan India network of healthcare clinics. The company thus seeks to make definitive large scale impact and in-turn take significant steps towards 'healthcare for all'.

Karma has completed over 50,000 consultations, and currently operates 10 e-Doctor clinics in the states of Rajasthan and Haryana which deliver a comprehensive ecosystem of clinical treatment, quality medicines and diagnostics at competitive rates. With the new funding, more than 10 lakh patients in the underserved communities of India will be able to access quality healthcare services through Karma's network of e-Doctor clinics.

The company has developed an in-house technology suite that helps it deliver standardised care, including a bespoke Clinical Decision Support System, and is extending its capabilities to deep learning driven diagnosis, treatment and monitoring. (ANI)