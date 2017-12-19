 KaHa raises USD 4.5 million to fuel expansion drive
By: || Updated: 19 Dec 2017 01:05 PM
New Delhi [India], Dec 19 (ANI): Early-stage venture capital fund YourNest on Tuesday announced that it had successfully participated in a round of fundraising for a Singapore-based consumer IoT company, KaHa.

The funding is led by Metals International with the participation of Jungle Ventures, Spring Seeds Capital, Singapore, and existing investor YourNest.

A total of USD 4.5 million is invested in KaHa, which will help drive the IoT company's expansion plans.

"KaHa is a technology company which provides end-to-end solutions to its brand partners to achieve world-class smart products. Our IP in both software and hardware come with a state-of-the-art social platform," said founder and CEO, KaHa, Pawan Gandhi.

"Consumers across Asia, Europe, and North America are some of the most tech-savvy in the world, and our R&D is focused on anticipating their needs and wants in this fast-developing field. What sets us apart as a brand is our obsession with redefining the consumer experience, solving everyday problems and creating delightful social journeys," added Gandhi.

KaHa's key offerings include COVE and COVEnet; IoT platforms which provide flexible solutions for launching smart networked devices and a one-stop solution for brands to bring exciting smart wearables to their customers.

They support a range of patented vertical consumer experience ranging from standard clinical health, wellness, sports and fitness, safety, smart payment, sensor-based gaming, smart fashion, home automation to smart automobile and is currently deployed in over 100,000 devices across Asia.

KaHa also offers an end-to-end solution for smart analogue watch tech, integrating everything from design, hardware, and firmware, iOS/Android application, to cloud services, analytics and after-sales service tools. (ANI)


First Published:
