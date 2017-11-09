Jugnoo introduces concierge service - Fatafat

New Delhi [India], Nov 9 (ANI-NewsVoir): Jugnoo, India's largest auto aggregator and a leading hyperlocal startup, offers diverse services like passenger rides, B2B and B2C deliveries including groceries, fruits and vegetables, restaurant food, medicines etc.

It recently introduced an on-demand concierge service provider - Fatafat that caters to all kinds of delivery needs of a user. Thus, Jugnoo aims to become one-stop solution for all the daily hyperlocal needs of its users.

Fetching a chocolate cake from bakery, getting a new mobile phone delivered or calling the plumber/electrician for a home service - Fatafat can do it all for you! It works towards fulfilling tasks seamlessly and efficiently. It also matches user's demand with nearest supply in the most optimised manner while delivering the product.

Fatafat serves more than hundred orders everyday and as the name suggests, it thrives on its USP of delivering products in the least possible time. Fatafat is built as a chat based interface allowing users to - send their requests, provide the whereabouts of pick and drop, choose the product/service to be delivered and place the order. The request is then completed with the help of Jugnoo drivers.

"With our new concierge services, we are working towards creating a demand for local shopkeepers/service providers and fulfilling these demands in fastest time possible. It works as a personal assistant wherein people can request for anything from anywhere. The idea is to establish Jugnoo as a key player in the market for providing all kinds of hyperlocal deliveries," said CEO and founder Jugnoo, Samar Singla.

With the recent exponential growth of hyperlocal commerce in India, Jugnoo's concierge services align perfectly with the future plans of the company. (ANI-NewsVoir)