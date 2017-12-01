Jugnoo announces launch of cabs in Chandigarh

New Delhi [India], Dec 1 (ANI-NewsVoir): Jugnoo, India's leading hyperlocal startup and auto-aggregator announced the launch of taxi cabs in Chandigarh, providing a suitable and accessible mode of commuting for the people of tricity. The company launched the services with competing pricing model, providing a special discount of 25 percent on the first ride to its customers. Jugnoo is also planning on enrolling 500 cabs to the system by one week.

Jugnoo has established itself as an auto rickshaw aggregator and is a one-stop destination for all hyperlocal needs of people. It offers diverse services like passenger rides, B2B and B2C deliveries including groceries, fruits and vegetables, restaurant food, medicines etc.

The launch of cabs in tri-city is the next step in transport and aggregation sector. While other cab hailing apps in the city has led to the problem of surge pricing in fare, Jugnoo built its model without that, becoming a rescuer for residents in the city. Also, the advantage factor lies with both driver partners and commuters, where they would be beneficial from the services.

"We constantly work towards developing convenient business models for people; be it commuting or any other hyper-local needs. While both drivers and commuters have been facing a lot of problems when it comes to cab hailing, our motto is to provide affordable rides and make sure that drivers don't work on low cost, bearing losses," said CEO and founder Jugnoo, Samar Singla.

"Jugnoo is planning to decentralize the ride-sharing models," added Singla. (ANI-NewsVoir)