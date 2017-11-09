Jual Oram inaugurates state office and Venvik GST Suvidha Kendra in Bhubaneswar

New Delhi [India], Nov 9 (ANI-NewsVoir): Jual Oram, Ministry of Tribal Affairs today inaugurated 'Venvik's State Partner's Office and Venvik GST Suvidha Kendra' in Bhubaneswar.

With more than 150 Venvik Suvidha Kendras opened today, these Kendras will be a one-stop destination for all GST solutions offering services, such as, new GST No., registration or migration, uploading the invoices to file GST Returns (GSTR) and many other related services.

Praising the establishment of the Kendra in Odisha, Cabinet Minister, Jual Oram expressed optimism that the Kendra will prove a boon for the common man wherein they can avail services at a very nominal cost. Other dignitaries present at the event were Pradip Kr. Acharya, Committee Member - National Occupational Standards, Govt. of India, who boosted the idea of Venvik's GST Suvidha Kendra's all across India, to help the small businessmen coming into the main stream of tax regime, for the overall growth of the country.

Venvik Tech Solutions has partnered with Odisha-based AP Enterprises, through their Delhi-based zone partner Mind Worms, who will help Venvik in the smooth functioning of these GST Suvidha Kendras in Odisha.

"We would be developing around 900 GST Suvidha Kendra across Odisha, which will serve as a one stop destination for all GST solutions. These Kendra will aim to ease the compliance burden of small business class people who can migrate to GST at a reasonable fee. These Kendras will reduce the burden of filing GST returns of the prospective clients and pave the way for making India's biggest tax reform a success," said E. Sreedhar, Promoter, Venvik Tech Solutions.

"Venvik Suvidha Kendra will offer 360 degree Goods and Service Tax solutions to the customers by providing not only an online portal, but also an array of support services which include GST number registration, digital signature, 24x7 voice and online support-cum-single window account management system to view GST account on phone, laptop, tablet and other touch points. Invoice format as per GST Guidelines will also be easily available at each Venvik Suvidha Kendra. While the fees will be very reasonable, the aim is to provide all these services with an ease and security to the customers," said Aambrish Trikha, Regional Head Partner, Venvik Tech Solutions.

"We are thrilled to partner with Venvik Tech Solutions to bring ease into the smooth functioning of GST Suvidha Kendra. We look forward to working together in this area," said Jyoti Sarangi, State Partner, Odisha.

"The Trainings conducted by Sumeet Gopal, Zonal Training Team Head, from Venvik Tech Solutions, were so comprehensive and simple to understand that, Suvidha Kendra Partners, having no background of accounting, grasped the software training very well," said Ashok Dash, State Partner, Odisha.

"Venvik Suvidha Kendra will be equipped with fully trained professionals to support the customers to understand and fulfill a range of requirements under the GST regime," said Luv Trikha, from Zonal Head- Operations, Venvik Tech Solutions. (ANI-NewsVoir)