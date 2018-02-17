Jivi Mobile launches cheapest 4g Volte Smart Phone

New Delhi [India], Feb 17 (ANI-NewsVoir): Jivi Mobiles, one of the leading feature phone and smartphone brands in India has announced its association with Reliance Jio, one of the fastest growing mobile networks and the largest data network in the world.

Jio and Jivi Mobiles have taken a major step in the direction of realizing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Vision of 'Digital India' by offering a 4G Volte Smartphone at an effective price of Rs. 699 only.

Reliance Jio is offering Rs. 2200 cashback instantly through "Jio Football Offer" on the entire range of 4G VoLte smartphones of Jivi Mobiles.

One of the five models on which this cashback is available is the revolutionary TnT3, world's first touch and type smartphone hybrid model that facilitates users to graduate from feature phone usage to smartphone usage.

"At Jivi we believe in philosophy of continuously providing the opportunity to our customers to upgrade and stay abreast with the latest technology. With the percolation of 4g technology to the rural geographies and impeding demand of smartphones it is imperative for brand like us to understand the changing needs of the customers and come out with the products which can yield demographic dividends," said CEO, Jivi Mobiles, Pankaj Anand.

"Association with Reliance Jio is a right step towards achieving our vision to provide better communication solutions till the last mile. It is for the first time that Reliance Jio has tied up with an Indian homegrown mobile phone brand for the cashback offer to its customers. It is indeed a proud moment for us. With this cashback in place, we shall be able to offer our range of 4G VoLte smartphones to our customers at an effective price starting Rs. 699, the lowest in India as of now," he added.

This is an instant cashback offer where 44 cashback vouchers of Rs. 50 each will be disbursed to the customer at the very first recharge of Rs. 198 or Rs. 299 on or before 31st March 2018.

The cashback vouchers can be redeemed, one at a time, by 31st May 2022, on recharges of Rs. 198 or Rs. 299 Jio Plans, via MyJio App only.

This cashback is available for all new Jivi customers and applicable to both existing and new Jio customers.

The new and exciting range of Jivi 4G VoLte smartphones on which "Jio Football offer" available includes Jivi energy E3, Jivi energy E12, Jivi revolutionary TnT3, Jivi Prime P30,Jivi Prime P300 and Jivi Prime P444.

Product Specifications:

- Jivi prime P444 (8GB)

Dual SIM (4G + 4G) VoLte

1 GB RAM, 8 GB ROM expandable memory up to 64 GB

Finger print sensor

Free Protection Gear: flip cover, protective case and tempered glass

- Jivi prime P300

5 inch HD IPS 2.5 D curved screen

1 GB RAM, 8 GB ROM expandable memory up to 64 GB

8 MP rear camera, 5 MP front camera with flash for selfies

Free Protection Gear: flip cover, protective case and tempered glass

- Jivi Prime P30

5 inch FWVGA screen

1 GB RAM, 8 GB ROM expandable memory up to 64 GB

8 MP rear camera, 5 MP front camera with flash for selfies

Free Protection Gear : flip cover, protective case and tempered glass

- Jivi Revolution TnT3

Dual SIM (4G + 4G) VoLte

Touch n Type Smartphone

Finger print sensor

Free Protection Gear : Protective case and tempered glass

- Jivi Energy E12

Dual SIM (4G + 4G) VoLte

4 inch WVGA screen

1 GB RAM, 8 GB ROM expandable memory up to 64 GB

5 MP rear camera, 2 MP front camera for selfies

Free Protection Gear : Protective case and tempered glass

- Jivi Energy E3

Dual SIM (4G + 4G) VoLte

4 inch WVGA screen

5 MP rear camera, 2 MP front camera for selfies

Free Protection Gear : Protective case and tempered glass (ANI-NewsVoir)