Japan showcases history of its century-old gaming industry

New Delhi [India], Feb.27 (ANI): A century has passed since domestic animation was unveiled in Japan.

That is why many people just could not resist attending the commemorative exhibition at the Game Show.

On a 12-metre, large panel display, the history of the main animation work - Game x Anime - created with the original game software was displayed for everyone to view.

In addition to the chronology of the main animation works, numerous articles published in magazines were introduced that looked back at the history of two of the greatest cool Japanese games and anime content ever created.

While at the same time, the game show provided a family game park for junior high students and younger children to relax and enjoy playing games with their parents. In addition to the game experience zone for playing the latest games, families could even walk down memory lane playing past grand prize masterpieces at the Retro Game Corner.

One visitor said, "It was fantastic to be able to play the games I always wanted to play with my children. We were totally at peace and happy."

Even more, amongst the many games for boys, the corner offered game applications that girls could enjoy too.

Junji Seki, President, Happymeal Inc, said, "We are developing friendly applications that allow families to play together. We have a family corner at the Game Show, with booths set up for young children to play games. This is already the fifth time for us to do this. Although there are many places where boys can have fun, we want to provide the same places for girls since there are fewer places where they can enjoy games too."

On top of this, there was a corner dedicated to learning how to program a game.

Seki further stated, "We have already started to teach programming to children, because it has garnered so much attention today. It is not only happening in Japan, but we would like to provide something that enables children worldwide to learn programming."

E-Sports, a new type of game format is being established, where fighters can fight against each other, and to create and spread a new culture of competitive games worldwide. (ANI)