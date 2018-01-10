Japan offers wide tourist attractions

Tokyo [Japan], Jan 10 (ANI): From Central to Western Japan, there are many great tourist attractions and places to visit.

In the Land of Clear Waters, the prefecture of Gifu, there are numerous world heritage sites, diverse histories, and many industrial tourism resources.

"The history and culture of Gifu prefecture are what make it attractive. We have the Shirakawa-go Gassho village that exhibits the earliest remembered scenes of the past. The town of Takayama, which displays the stores and streets of the Edo period, where remnants of old Japan can be felt and experienced. And, the many industries that provide an experience of Japanese culture, like the making of umbrellas," said Gifu Prefecture, Yoshiki Hayashi.

Located in the southern part of Kyoto prefecture, the Yamashiro region has a history of over 800 years of producing tea.

It has created a unique cafe culture and cultural landscape centered on Uji tea.

"With Japanese tea in the Kyoto region of Japan, it's the leading tea production areas in Japan, and the world, you can experience various things related to themes of tea. Many foreign visitors come to Kyoto, but many attractions remain unknown. We would love everyone to experience the themes of tea in Kyoto prefecture," said Kyoto Prefectural Yamashiro Regional Office, Mitsugu Sumiyama.

In Kitakyushu city, located in the northern part of Kyushu, you can journey to satisfy your intellectual curiosity that touches the industrial heritage and state of the art manufacturing which supported the modernization of Japan.

"In 1901, Kitakyushu developed and flourished as an industrial city. It still does attract a lot of people because of our manufacturing base. But it has also become a leader in tackling environmental problems in Japan. The entire city is working in this direction, aiming to be the World's environmental capitol," said Kouichiro Hiratani, City Of Kitakyushu.

After the Kumamoto earthquake in 2016, Kumamoto prefecture has been working hard to rebuild from the disaster.

Kumamoto comprises a lot of world heritage, Japanese heritage and is surrounded by many natural and beautiful landscapes.

"Kumamoto prefecture has many resources that you can enjoy like lots of clean and tasty water, delicious food, and many hot springs. We are all working hard towards reconstruction of Kumamoto. So definitely, you should take time to come and visit us here in Kumamoto," said Kumamoto Prefecture, Hiromi Nakano.

With the variety of tourist attractions, Japan is waiting for tourists to visit. (ANI)