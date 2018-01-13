Jaitley to launch first agri-commodity options in guar seed

New Delhi [India], Jan 13 (ANI): Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley will launch the country's first agri-commodity options in guar seed on January 14 in the national capital.

The first agri-commodity options in guar seed, which is uniquely designed by National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) and approved by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), is expected to deepen trade and will benefit farmers in reaping improved price realizations for their produce, with limited downside risk.

The agri-commodity options in guar seed is a unique first-of-its-kind hedging tool which will prove to be a game changer for farmers.

The product will be launched in New Delhi in the presence of farmers and Farmer Producer Organizations (FPOs) from various states across the country on the auspicious occasion of Makar Sankranti. (ANI)