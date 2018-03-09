Jaitley to chair 26th GST Council meeting tomorrow

New Delhi [India], Mar 9. (ANI): Finance Minister Arun Jaitley will chair the 26th meeting of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council on Saturday.

"Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs, Arun Jaitley, to chair the 26th meeting of the GST Council on Saturday, March 10, at Vigyan Bhavan in New Delhi," the Ministry of Finance tweeted.

On Wednesday, sources from the ministry had told ANI that matters related to simplification of tax returns and implementation of the new e-way bill for inter and intra-state movement of goods would be discussed in the meeting.

Additionally, the agenda for discussion, ministry sources said, would also include the extension of 3B returns, the current position of revenue generated from the GST, and changes in the Anti-Profiteering Rules. (ANI)