Jaitley leaves for North Block ahead of Budget presentation

New Delhi [India], Jan 31 (ANI): Finance Minister Arun Jaitley left from his residence to proceed towards the Ministry of Finance in North Block on Thursday morning, ahead of the presentation of the Union Budget 2018-19.

Jaitley, who examined the final copy of the document on Wednesday evening here, is expected to proceed towards the Rashtrapati Bhavan from the North Block at 9 am.

Forty minutes later, he will reach Parliament at 9:40 am.

Following a cabinet meeting, Jaitley will present the Budget in the Parliament at around 11 a.m.

He is also expected to address the media at around 3.30 p.m. this afternoon.

This will be the last full-fledged budget of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government and the first post the rollout of the Goods and Services Tax (GST). (ANI)