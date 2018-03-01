Jaitley lauds revolutionary changes by govt.

New Delhi [India], March 01 (ANI): Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Thursday reasserted the fact that revolutionary changes have been made in systems like Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT), Goods and Services Tax (GST), and Direct Tax system among others, by his government.

"Even in terms of policies, a very large number of changes have taken place. Therefore to capture each of those changes, whether it is the changes in the Direct Tax system, or more particularly the entire overhauling of the Indirect Tax system or the GST which has taken place, and through that particular system the allocations between the centre or the states; the Integrated Goods and Service Tax (IGST) being distributed between the centre and the state, and being done in a manner where nobody can ever raise a question and this entire revolutionary change which can be made on account of DBTs which manages to ensure that the pipeline of pass through directly to the beneficiary itself is maintained, I think these are important changes with which the entire system itself is now adjusting to," Jaitley said at the 42nd Civil Accounts Day Function.

Delivering the inaugural address, the Finance Minister also said that the highest level of integrity and efficiency is required on the part of officers and staff of Civil Accounts Service as great sanctity is attached to the accounting system.

"We have to keep pace with these changes and maintain highest level of accounting system," he said.

This event was organised by the Office of Controller General of Accounts (CGA), Department of Expenditure. (ANI)