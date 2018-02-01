Jaitley calls on President ahead of Union Budget

New Delhi [India], Feb 1 (ANI): Ahead of the presentation of the Union Budget, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, following the protocol,

called on President Ram Nath Kovind here before presenting the Union Budget, with the much-anticipated briefcase.

Jaitley, carrying the 'cherry-brown' briefcase containing the Budget, was seen earlier at the Ministry of Finance (North Block) along

with Finance Secretary Dr. Hasmukh Adhia, Chief Economic Adviser Arvind Subramanian, Economic Affairs Secretary Subhash Chandra Garg

and others, while heading towards the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

The finance minister then proceeded to Parliament.

The Budget will be presented at 11 a.m., after a cabinet meeting.

Meanwhile, the Union Budget papers have arrived in Parliament.

This will be the last full-fledged budget of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government and the first post the rollout of the Goods and Services Tax (GST). (ANI)