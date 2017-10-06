Jabong kickstarts festive season; aims at 2x jump in revenue

New Delhi [India], Oct. 6 (ANI): India's leading fashion e-tailer Jabong is all set for the festive season and expects to see a doubling of its revenues.

The e-commerce platform's core consumer base is constantly growing as the company has seen a 66 percent expansion in its app consumer base since 2016.

To lure customers this festive season, Jabong has come up with a triple punch. A 360-degree nationwide brand campaign "You Are The Festival" is being launched. The campaign depicts Jabong's unique and quirky take on fashion, and aptly celebrates its target consumers' individuality with a display of a wide range of fusion wear. A host of new features have also been added to the app to make the shopping easier and the product experience more fun. These include voice search, visual filters, reduced load time, and popularity index amongst others. The final punch is to make the delivery experience faster and seamless.

"We expect a 2x revenue jump this festive season and the highest ever traffic on our platform. Our focus is to provide a complete range of fashion solutions for our core consumer base - the modern women and men who are free-spirited and confident of their choices, be it in fashion or otherwise," said Head of Business, Jabong, Gunjan Soni.

Jabong has also launched five limited edition stores, viz. FESTIVE, FORMAL, PARTY, ETHNIC and BEAUTY on its platform. (ANI)