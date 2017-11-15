ixigo wins 'People's Choice' runner-up award for travel innovation

New Delhi [India], Nov 15 (ANI-NewsVoir): ixigo, India's leading travel search marketplace bagged the People's Choice Runner-up award for 'Travel Innovation' at Launch, part of the Phocuswright Innovation Platform, held in Florida, last week. At the event, ixigo announced the launch of its upcoming artificial intelligence travel assistant - TARA

Phocuswright is a leading travel research and events organisation, providing unrivaled travel, tourism and hospitality market research. Launch provides established companies that are ready to unveil a groundbreaking innovation with a spot in the limelight and a chance to wow the travel industry's most savvy and engaged audience during The Phocuswright Conference.

Apart from ixigo, leading industry players demonstrated groundbreaking solutions aimed at changing the travel landscape, competing for the most coveted travel innovation awards in Florida from November 6-9, 2017.

Rajnish Kumar, CTO and Co-Founder, ixigo showcased TARA, its voice enabled, 100 percent AI-driven travel assistant that helps users discover, plan, book and manage their travel. TARA received overwhelming appreciation and votes, both from the jury and the attendees for features that are first in the world, such as emotive voice based assistance, pre-emptive trip planning, automated frequent flyer programme management, seamless flight search and booking and automated web check-in. TARA will officially be launched in early 2018.

"We are thrilled to be the People's Choice runner-up at Phocuswright's Launch, the industry's most coveted event. With TARA we move one step closer to fulfilling our vision, by providing a personalized voice-based travel assistant that is 100 percent AI-driven. TARA is the travel agent of the future. She is just like the travel agent of the past, except that she responds instantly and is available 24x7! She has all flight-related information and deals at her fingertips. She is unbiased and knows the traveller's preferences by assimilating contextual awareness. TARA will ensure travellers simply focus on enjoying their trip, and leave all their travel planning hassles to us," said Aloke Bajpai, CEO and Co-Founder, ixigo.

"Many Indians still favour personal touch and professional recommendations during their travel bookings. By blending these aspects with a virtual, voice-based assistant on a smartphone, ixigo's TARA has the potential to tap millions of Indian travellers which are migrating from offline to online booking channels - and seeking a curated travel shopping and booking service," added Chetan Kapoor, Research Analyst - Asia Pacific, Phocuswright. (ANI-NewsVoir)