ixigo named 'fastest growing travel app'; registers 30pct growth in six months

New Delhi [India], Sept 15 (ANI): App-based travel marketplace ixigo emerged as the fastest growing mobile travel app among the top travel brands over the last 18 months, according to data shared by Kalagato, a market and competitive intelligence provider.

Further, ixigo also became the second largest travel brand based on reach, with the MakeMyTrip-Goibibo combination being ranked number one.

"As the internet economy in India expands, more and more people are using their mobile devices to check prices, book tickets and find hotel rooms. As a meta search engine Ixigo is perfectly positioned to take advantage of this massive expansion in users and their growth is reflective of that," said Aman Kumar, Chief Business Officer at KalaGato.

As per statistics revealed by Kalagato, ixigo currently occupies around 9 percent of the total travel market share by reach, which is defined as the percentage of smartphones that have the ixigo app installed.

The ixigo flights app registered the fastest growth rate among all leading travel players, averaging at around 30percent month-on-month, over the last six months. While MakeMyTrip-Goibibo combined had a reach of 17percent in the month of June 2017, ixigo's reach stood at 9percent, followed by Oyo Rooms at 4.3percent, and TripAdvisor at 3.8percent.

"ixigo's focus on solving real travel problems through product innovation and its unwavering commitment to get travelers the best deals, has resulted in a staggering three times year-on-year growth for the last two years, both in terms of traffic and revenue. We have achieved this hyper-growth while improving our store NPS (Net Promoter Score), which has touched 70 percent for our apps. We are proud that 80 percent of our growth comes from organic mediums and word of mouth, in comparison to the heavy marketing spends by the incumbents in this category," said Aloke Bajpai, CEO and Co-Founder, ixigo.

ixigo has been a leader in innovation in the mobile travel category in India, with several industry-firsts such as instant booking across all major online travel agencies (OTAs) in India, fare prediction for flights, PNR prediction for trains, personalized fare tracking, instant fare alerts and an AI chat-bot for travel. (ANI)