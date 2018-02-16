IVCA adds Angel Networks to become one-stop shop for alternative investments in India

New Delhi [India], Feb 16 (ANI): The Indian Private Equity and Venture Capital Association (IVCA) the nodal body which represents Private Equity, Venture Capital industry in India today announced that it would now be representing Angel Investor Groups as well.

With this move, IVCA will become the one stop shop for alternative investments in India integrating the entire risk capital value chain under one umbrella. This will result in overall industry growth, with the sustainable and effective integration of the Angel investment community with the PE VC Ecosystem.

IVCA is the most represented and diverse body for the PE / VC community in India and its mission is to continuously promote the private equity industry and venture capitalists on developments, market opportunities. IVCA provide a platform for member firms to network, share best practices and informative master classes.

IVCA works closely with policy makers and Government entities like DIPP, NITI Aayog, Ministry of Finance, CBDT, MeitY and regulators like SEBI, IRDA, PFRDA, RBI and has enabled over 25 changes in regulations that have contributed to accelerating investments in AIFs over the past three years.

It's VC Council, led by Vani Kola - Kalaari Capital, GV Ravishankar - Sequoia Capital, Ravi Gururaj - Qikpod, Rehan Yar Khan - Orios Ventures and Rajat Tandon (IVCA President) and Knowledge partners Nishit Desai Associates, AZB, Bain & Co have been identifying, recommending and enabling reforms needed for the Angel and VC community in India.

Coming on board the Angel Investor Council at IVCA will be leading Angel Investor Groups across the country such as the Indian Angel Network, Mumbai Angels, AngelList, Chennai Angels, ICloud, Rajasthan Angels, LetsVenture, Lead Angels, Stanford Angels, Hyderabad Angels and Venture Catalysts.

Saurabh Srivastava, Past Chairman of IVCA, a doyen of Angel Investing who has been helping government understand the issues around angel investing, has agreed to mentor and anchor the integration with the VC Council, said " This is an excellent move which will positively impact all stakeholders. Angel, VC and PE communities will benefit as there are mutual inter dependencies and shared learnings. Entrepreneurs will gain from the entire investment value chain under one pyramid. And policymakers will find it easier to deal with one entity representing the entire Alternative Investment Industry."

Gopal Srinivasan, Chairman - IVCA who has been spearheading AIPAC, promoting AIF industry added "IVCA has been around for 20 years and has a deep understanding of the Alternative Investment niche, strong linkages with the relevant Government entities and an excellent track record of achieving desired objectives for the private capital industry and the country. It is in the best position to drive enabling policy changes for the Angel Industry - there are common issues and great synergies across the sector. With IVCA taking the overall lead for alternative investments in India, enabling relevant policy changes and creating networking opportunities, it will certainly boost the overall startup, investor sentiment, and ease of doing business in India." (ANI)