IT-ITeS SSC NASSCOM inks MoU to launch employability enhancement programs

New Delhi [India], Dec 18 (ANI): In a bid to enhance skills and employment in the IT sector in India, IT-ITeS Sector Skills Council NASSCOM (SSC NASSCOM) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Dr. A.P.J Abdul Kalam University (AKTU) to launch Employability Enhancement Programs (EEP).

The strategic alliance with Dr. A.P.J Abdul Kalam University aims to offer programs to undergraduate students either as an elective course to existing courses, or as add-on programs with the goal to enhance their employability skills.

"Collaborating with academia will contribute to the mission of developing a skills ready workforce for the IT-BPM industry. According to the National Skills Mission, by 2022 about 350 million professionals would need to be skilled to become employable, to achieve this target, a structured approach involving all stakeholders are imperative," Dr. Sandhya Chintala, Executive Director, SSC NASSCOM and Vice President, NASSCOM said highlighting that the skills gap needs to be addressed.

SSC NASSCOM will also facilitate the Train-the-Trainer (TTT) program for university or college faculty members involved in this project, to provide a holistic view of the essential pedagogy and principles fundamental to the course.

Under this MoU, SSC NASSCOM will provide guidelines and recommendations related to program particulars, such as faculty selection, student selection, infrastructure for training, and evaluation. Post successful completion of the trainings SSC NASSCOM, as the awarding body shall also participate in the assessment and certification process.

The QP certification will be conjunction with the Ministry of Skill development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) and NSDC (National Skills development Corporation).

"This will allow us to further provide faculty with the ability to build technical expertise with experiential learning on state of art technologies which will help in enhancing student employability," Dr. Vinay Kumar Pathak, Honorable Vice Chancellor of Dr. APJ AKTU said. (ANI)