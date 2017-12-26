Investors should not get swayed by market bullishness : experts

New Delhi [India], Dec 26 (ANI): Stock market expert DK Agarwal is of the opinion that even though the market is full of opportunities at present, the investors should still be cautious and not get swayed with the rising trends.

"I would advise investors not to get swayed by this bullishness in the market. They should either invest through mutual funds, or they should do their own research, and not invest in small cap companies or the companies which are being managed by weak management," said Agarwal while talking to ANI.

"The market is full of opportunities. Don't buy when the market is going up. Whenever the market takes a hit, use that as an opportunity to buy your select stocks," he added.

He also maintained that owing to positive domestic and global factors, the market should continue to do well in the coming times.

"The uncertainty has ended and now there is more clarity. Everything is looking better from stock market perspective," the expert said.

Lauding reforms such as the Goods and Services Tax (GST), Agarwal said that in the coming times one can expect the positive results of GST to reflect on the stock market.

"Going forward, we are expecting the positive results of GST to flow in. The market will also be guided by the December quarter results and budget considerations," he concluded.

Earlier on Tuesday, the markets surprised the street by creating history as the Sensex surpassed Mount 34000 for the first time, to hit a fresh record high of 34,005.37, while the Nifty50 rose to a lifetime high of 10,515.10.

With almost 40 stocks rising in the range of 30 percent to 60 percent from October 25 to December 22nd, 2017, over 347 stocks gave positive returns in the S&P 500 index.

Stocks such as 8K Miles (up 67 percent), Minda Industries (up 62 percent), Praj Industries (up 59 percent), Polaris Consulting (up 59 percent), HEG (up 49 percent) etc. among others created the maximum high.

However, not every stock rallied. As many as 153 stocks gave negative return up to 26 percent in the S&P 500 index from the period 25 October to 22nd December 2017, which includes names like Bank of Maharashtra (down 26 percent), Bharti Infratel (down 19 percent), OBC (down 17 percent), Central Bank of India (down 17 percent), SREI Infra (down 16 percent) etc. among others.

On the global front, major Asian markets were mixed on Tuesday after the Christmas Holiday. US markets were closed on Monday due to Christmas after stocks closed a little lower on Friday.(ANI)