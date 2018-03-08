 International Women' s Day: Mc Donald's flip its logo 'M' to 'W' to represent women
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • BUSINESS
  • International Women' s Day: Mc Donald's flip its logo 'M' to 'W' to represent women

International Women' s Day: Mc Donald's flip its logo 'M' to 'W' to represent women

By: || Updated: 08 Mar 2018 05:30 PM
International Women' s Day: Mc Donald's flip its logo 'M' to 'W' to represent women

California [USA], Mar 8 (ANI): In the spirit of the International Women's Day a Mc. Donald's outlet in Lynwood, California flipped its trademark symbol 'M' to read as 'W' on Thursday.

McDonald's spokesperson Lauren Altmin said "The golden "M" will be flipped into a golden "W" in "celebration of women everywhere."

She further said McDonalds in US takes pride in diversity and proud to share the same today.

"Six out of 10 restaurants (Mc Donalds) managers are women", Altmin added.

The logo has been changed to 'W' on all social media channels of McDonalds and further 100 brick-and-mortar restaurants will provide special packaging, crew shirts, hats and bags to staff.

This has been a unique initiative by McDonald's since the brand's worldwide inception.

Further, there are various international organisations including whiskey brand "Johnnie Walker" which is set to donate dollar 1 to organizations extending support to women.

International's women Day is celebrated worldwide on March 8. (ANI)


This story has not been edited. It has been published as provided by ANI

For BUSINESS News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story Direct Tax collections show 19.5 pct growth up to Feb

trending now

INDIA
Rotomac owner sent to judicial custody till Mar 21
INDIA
Cabinet approves key measures in telecom sector
INDIA
Mohammed Shami shares Holi pictures with wife to say ...